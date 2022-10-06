TikTok Confused Two Linemen On Florida Tinder & The Real One Is Now Banned From The App
Will the real Tinder Blake please stand up?
Florida linemen TikTok drama has gotten so messy during their Hurricane Ian relief efforts, it has the whole app watching. While these men are in Florida to restore the electricity, women in the Sunshine State started putting their Tinder profiles on blast.
However, there are two workers who look very similar and are both named Blake. Except, one is in a relationship, while the other one is actually using the dating site for its services.
Users on the app wildly confused both people and videos went viral calling out "Tinder Blake" for allegedly "cheating"... only, it was the wrong guy.
On October 1, the real Tinder Blake finally came clean in a clip that received one million views. People were invested to find out the aftermath.
"Been working because that's what I came to Florida to do! I get back in the truck, more of this drama, me and this other Blake guy. I'm cheating on my old lady while I'm off in Florida," he said reciting the rumors. "Yeah! That's Me! I don't know what the big deal is! F*ing caught me! You caught me! Ruined my life!"
He captioned the clip that the app banned him from using it now.
The other man everyone blamed for cheating commented on this upload. He said: "Finally😂 cleared my name hahahaha".
His girlfriend also caught wind of the allegations and made sure to add a few videos with her linemen boyfriend so everyone knew everything has been cleared up.
"Oh hey look!!! it's the so-called cheater Blake!!" Her caption read.
So many people commented on her post that they owed this man an apology.
Linemen have been tirelessly working throughout this week on relief efforts from the natural disaster...
...There's no word if they are working just as hard on their Tinder profiles.