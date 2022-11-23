A TikToker Rated The Celebrities Who Rejected Her On Raya & One Was 'A Knife To The Chest'
“This hurt a lot.”
Being rejected by someone on a dating app is hard enough after putting yourself out there, but it's going to cut extra deep when it's your favorite celeb who is shooting you down.
TikToker Michelle Kutsanov decided to share her experience on the celebrity dating app Raya and rated how much each rejection from a celebrity stung on a scale of 10. Her videos are crushing and hilarious, so much so that she's turned them into a series.
“Alrighty guys, I’m almost done with my one-month subscription with Raya, so let’s rate all the celebrities who rejected me so far,” Kutsanov said in her first video.
She started with a rough one and showed pictures of Michael Evans Behling from All American, who rejected her on Raya.
“This hurt a lot,” shared Kutsanov. “This is the sexy dude from All American. This one hurt,” and rated the pain level of the rejection 8 out of 10.
The video must've found its way into Behling’s algorithm because he showed up in the comment section and wrote “damn, sorry,” which received almost 6,000 likes.
Next in the line of celebrities who rejected her was Zachary Gordon from Diary Of A Wimpy Kid.
“This one didn’t hurt that bad,” shared Kutsanov, who rated it 5 out of 10.
Ethan Cutkowsky from Shameless is another celebrity who rejected Kutsanov on Raya, and she rated it 3 out of 10 because although she finds him “so cute,” she realistically knew it wouldn’t have worked out in the long run.
Next in line: Austin North from Outer Banks.
“Austin North is probably the only guy from Outer Banks who I wouldn’t be excited to see on Raya, and he’s the only one I saw,” said Kutsanov. “My friend who works at a restaurant he went to once said he was incredibly rude, so not a loss. 2 out of 10.”
The one that hurt Kutsanov the most though was Austin Abrams from Chemical Hearts, who she rated a 10 out of 10 heartbreak.
Part two get’s even juicier, which is why it’s already at 5 million views.
Kutsanov started with a “personal loss” and showed that fellow TikToker Connor Wood rejected her and rated it 8 out of 10.
Next up: Nat Wolff from the Naked Brothers band also rejected Kutsanov, but it didn’t hurt as bad because she likes his brother more, landing him a rating of 3 out of 10.
The worst rejection for Kutsanov has to be comedian Matt Rife, who she says was “like a knife to the chest,” and rated it 10 out of 10.
Lastly, Nolan Gould from Modern Family was another bummer for Kutsanov, who rated his rejection 6 out of 10 because she thinks her dad would have gotten along with him.
People in the comment section sympathized with Kutsanov’s pain of being rejected by Rife and added that they, too, would feel hurt if he didn’t swipe right on them.
One user commented, “Matt rejecting me would put me in a depressive episode.”
“I’d die if Matt Rife rejected me fr fr,” wrote another.
Another user said, “I’m in a relationship, and the Matt Rife one hurt me for you.”
So moral of the story is if you can’t handle being rejected by someone like Matt Rife, then maybe stay away from Raya.
- A TikTok User Hosted A 'Bring Your Tinder Date' Party & It Was Just Like A Reality TV Show ›
- TikTok Confused Two Linemen On Florida Tinder & The Real One Is Now Banned From The App ›
- A TikToker Is Roasting Dating Profiles Of Men In BC & People Can Totally Relate To It ›
- A Woman Is Calling Out Cringey Dating Profiles On TikTok & Men In Alberta Should Watch Out ›