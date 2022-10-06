Rare Massive Jellyfish Are Being Found On Emerald Coast Florida Beaches After Hurricane Ian
They're relatively bigger than your hand!
After Hurricane Ian, visitors to the Emerald Coast of Florida have seen some rare massive jellyfish called "pink meanies" onshore and they are bigger in size than your hand!
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook page, their scientific name is Drynomena larsoni.
They were first found in large numbers along the Gulf of Mexico back in the 2000s and are pretty scarce to come by in the Gulf waters.
While they are generally harmless to humans, they still can sting you. Their tentacles can reach as long as 70 feet. Though, they prey on other jellyfish.
A lot of people saw them in groups close to shore, while others caught them live in action underwater.
This Pensacola Beach account on TikTok recorded one of the pink meanies in the ocean. You can typically find a lot of other sea life around them.
One Facebook user, Jessica Walt N Charley from the Pensacola area sent Narcity exclusive photos of the massive pink jellyfish she saw along the beach waters.
"I like to share these types of things with people because there’s such a fear of these jellyfish but really they are home to so many other little critters," she wrote to Narcity via Facebook.
You can see all the "critters" swimming around the giant jelly and seeking shelter.
Fish around the jellyfish.Jessica Walt N Charley | Facebook
Many people in the area say they have seen tons of these creatures in the Emerald Coast area over the weekend and that it's so fascinating to see. You can recognize them if you see a large pink blob floating around the turquoise blues.
If you're heading to northwest Florida beaches, be on the look out for these large specimens.