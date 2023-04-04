Florida Fish Were Found On Drugs & Here's What Substances Are Contaminating The State's Water
The state's government doesn't regulate hazardous waste disposal in a household.
FIU and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust found drugs in the bloodstream and tissue of redfish. Researchers have studied this for a year in nine of Florida's estuaries on the east and west coast and realized it's become a bigger problem since last year's results.
In February 2022, the same pairing of teams did a three-year-long study finding contaminants in bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys.
Now, they've found different medications like cardiovascular medications, opioid pain relievers, and psychoactive medications in areas like Jacksonville, Tampa and Pensacola.
The study reveals that the antiarrhythmic medication flecainide and the opioid pain reliever tramadol were found in more than 50% of redfish.
An average of two drugs per fish were found, but a maximum of five substances were found in some of the sea life.
"Given the impacts of many of these pharmaceuticals on other fish species and the types of pharmaceuticals found, we are concerned about the role pharmaceuticals play in the health of our fisheries," FIU professor and the study’s lead researcher, Jennifer Rehage, was quoted.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology and Information, there are no official guidelines on how to manage pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCP) in the nation.
The NCBI also states that it's up to state regulations on how to dispose of waste, but the website notes that, oftentimes, in households, they are thrown out in the trash or sewage. The latter half of that seems to be a larger issue in the Sunshine State.
As far as Florida's guidelines, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports that the state adopted a management amendment for hazardous waste.
While the rules list that healthcare facilities can't dispose of this kind of trash down the toilet or drain, the website does mention that the government does not regulate waste inside a home.
Researchers say they are looking to modernize and improve wastewater treatment plants to help the health of Florida's fisheries.