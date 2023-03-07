Red Tide Is Hitting Florida Beaches & Here's Why It's Harmful To Humans
It's present on one major coast.
If you're headed to Florida's beaches and the ocean looks as though it's a crimson shade, it's most likely because certain towns are seeing high concentrations of toxic algae blooms in the water, also known as "red tide."
This bacteria is harmful to marine life and humans and it's currently on Florida's West Coast. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), it's being seen in the Naples area all the way up to St. Petersburg.
The bacteria is called K. brevis and the FWC's website states that it can be fatal to fish, birds and other animals in it's wake. It's common to see dead fish wash up on the shore, because the sea conditions aren't as livable.
Because of this, it also directly impacts the town's economy, as the beaches are a large part of Florida's tourism.
Furthermore, it is toxic to humans, as well. Breathing in the air around red tide can cause respiratory irritation. Also, if you're a fan of shellfish and that specific animal was exposed to K. brevis, you can suffer from Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning.
According to the FWC, people in the Southwest area have reported respiratory irritation, which is being linked to this occurence.
The organization reports that it's usually is seen in the Summer or Fall, so it has come a bit early to the Gulf Coast this year.
The bacteria is expected to move north from Pinellas County and Monroe County in the next 3-4 days. You can keep track of where red tide is hitting on the FWC website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.