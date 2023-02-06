These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida
One of them is considered the "Shark Bite Capital of the World."
America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list.
Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
The travel site listed the number of recorded fatalities from surf zones, the number of shark attacks and where hurricanes hit most often.
Ranking at No. 1 is New Smyrna Beach in Central Florida just north of Orlando. This beach is considered the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, so it's no surprise it's listed as the most dangerous beach in the nation.
The list is as follows:
- New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Cocoa Beach, FL
- Ormond Beach, FL
- Panama City Beach, FL
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Melbourne Beach, FL
- Jacksonville Beach, FL
- Oak Island, NC
- Gulf Shores, AL
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
In July of 2022, a surfer was bitten by a shark on New Smyrna beach, as reported by ClickOrlando. The victim came away with only mild injuries, needing 11 stitches to his foot.
Despite this incident, and New Smyrna's overall higher danger score, Panama City Beach has actually reported more surfer zone fatalities with 24 recorded since 2010.