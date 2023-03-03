The US Has A Stunning Tropical Island With Clear Water & It's Such An Underrated Vacation
Most Americans don't know this piece of paradise exists. 🏝️
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
When Americans think of taking beach vacations, they either opt for states such as Florida or California, or foreign destinations like Mexico.
However, I've noticed many of them don't know the United States has its own territorial islands in the Caribbean called the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are three dreamy tropical locations in the area, including St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
My favorite of the islands to visit is the smallest of the three, St. John, which is a paradise complete with pristine white sand beaches, crystalline turquoise blue waters, extraordinary snorkeling, and an overall laid back island vibe.
The magical island seems to call me back for a dreamy vacation every few years. I've been there three times now, in fact.
So, here's what makes St. John, U.S.V.I. such an underrated getaway more Americans should know about:
Maho Crossroads
Price: Free to visit
Address: Rte 20, St. John, VI
Why You Need To Go: Maho Bay is a great spot for a dreamy beach day with gorgeous snorkeling, but the place seems even more like heaven with the entire Maho Crossroads area.
You have to check out the delicious food trucks, music, and cute lounging areas that make it look like a cool beach club with all the carefree vibes.
You can even try water activities to take to the ocean, like crystal paddle boards and kayaks.
Open Air Taxi Rides
Price: $8+ per person
Address: St. John, VI
Why You Need To Go: I'm a firm believer that you haven't experienced St. John if you haven't taken one of their taxis somewhere. The taxi vehicles here are everywhere, so you'll just have to get their attention for a ride.
Travelers sit in rows of seats that look like the bed of a truck. There are no windows, so you get to experience the lush nature and the salty ocean smells the entire time.
The island is full of winding and steep intense roadways at times, but I think no one can get you passed them as quickly and safely as one of the locals driving a taxi. Besides, who wants to drive while on vacation?
Mongoose Junction
Price: Free to visit
Address: Mongoose Jct., St. John, VI
Why You Need To Go: This quaint shopping area has a dutch-style architecture that houses yummy restaurants, unique shops, and souvenir boutiques to explore.
It's such a charming spot that you should forego the beach entirely for one day just to have a shopping spree or end the evening out to eat.
Cinnamon Bay
Price: Free
Address: St. John, VI
Why You Need To Go: I've been to almost every beach on St. John, and Cinnamon Bay is by far my favorite because it's so peaceful.
It's far removed from the busy car throughway and tucked behind a lush forest, so you have to walk through it for a couple of minutes to make it to the beach.
The shoreline is quite long, so beachgoers can spread out, and it feels a little more secluded than beaches like Maho Bay or Trunk Bay.
Boat charters around the island
Brittany Cristiano on a boat in St. John. Right: Cristiano in the ocean in. St. John.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Price: Prices vary.
Address: Cruz Bay, St. John, VI
Why You Need To Go: There are so many different chartered tours you can choose from that you can rent for a day to boat you around the island.
I suggest picking one chartered by a captain who can show you the best snorkeling spots and educate you about the area because they know the island like the back of their hand.
Now, these can be pretty pricey. However, dividing the costs among your friends or family is the best bang for your buck.
Additionally, some cheaper boat tour options include sunset happy hour cruises and group charters with random people.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.