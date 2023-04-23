This Wondrous Tropical Island Is A 3-Hour Flight From Miami With Mesmerizing Clear Waters
Flights are starting at just $237!
Sure, Florida has its fair share of clear blue water and tiny islands to visit, but sometimes it's fun to get away to a brand-new place, and it’s a big plus if it's a lesser-known, hidden gem.
There's a majestic Caribbean tropical island that is just a three-hour flight away from Miami. This place has crystal blue waters, secluded white-sand beaches, and a darling Dutch-colonial small harbor town.
Bonaire Island, near Aruba and Curacao, is a destination like no other, with stunning coral reefs to snorkel in, a rocky, desert-like landscape with giant cacti to cruise around, and just about anything you could wish to have in the blue Caribbean Sea.
Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both, this little piece of the Netherlands has something for everyone, especially in Bonaire's capital city of Kralendijk.
The quaint Dutch-colonial vibe is felt throughout the tiny seaport town, especially in the colorful buildings that line Main Street, housing local shops and yummy Caribbean eateries.
There are tons of stellar beaches around the 111.2 square mile island — 19 different dazzling spots, to be exact — and they all have crystal-clear water to laze about in.
The coral reefs are impeccable on Bonaire, so it makes sense that there are about 20 dive spots to choose from with super cool sea life and impressive coral structures.
Sounds like a dream trip? It's not that far out of reach as there are direct flights to Bonaire going out of Miami, FL. Expedia predicts roundtrip flights from Miami to Bonaire range from $639 to $764 if you schedule your trip in the next few months.
However, before you go, be sure your United States passport is up to date since Americans are required to show one upon entry. Also, if you're planning on visiting Bonaire after July 1, 2023, each visitor will be required to pay a $75 visitor entry tax.