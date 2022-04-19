NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

indian creek island

There’s A Tiny Secret Island Full Of Billionaires In Florida & They Are Apocalypse-Ready

The island called "Billionnaire Bunker" is a playground for the top 1%.

Georgia Staff Writer
A bird's-eye view of Indian Creek Island. Right: The exterior of a bunker made by Terra Vivos.

A bird's-eye view of Indian Creek Island. Right: The exterior of a bunker made by Terra Vivos.

@indiancreekisland | Instagram, @terravivos | Instagram

Indian Creek Island sits in the picturesque waters of the Biscayne Bay off the coast of Miami, FL. Nicknamed "Billionaire Bunker", this hyper-exclusive island features 41 opulent waterfront properties that house some of the wealthiest people in the world.

The island is a playground for the top 1%. High profile residents like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Adriana Lima escape here. Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen made headlines for the purchase of their $17 million estate and their plans to tear the whole house down. Indian Creek Island is the pinnacle of the phrase "F*ck You Money."

But America's most exclusive neighborhood features a unique appeal to those with a lot to lose. It is one of the most highly secured residential areas in the country. Outside of the 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, and teak docks for mega-yachts the island has its own private police force.


The 13-person unit patrols the island 24/7 in cars, boats, and jet skis. The entrance to the island is heavily guarded, and unless you're a resident, a guest of a resident, or a real estate agent, you're out of luck.

Security has become a top priority for the world's wealthiest families. With the rise of political tensions, international conflict, and environmental concerns, some of the world's elite have turned to doomsday prepping. A major appeal of Billionaire Bunker is in the event of civil unrest, they are thoroughly protected.

Companies like Terra Vivos have found massive success in providing luxury "underground shelters to survive virtually any catastrophe." But perhaps the elite can rest easier knowing that in the event of a catastrophe, they can still enjoy their favorite television shows.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

