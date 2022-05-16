This Resort Was Named One Of The Best In The World & It’s On A Private Island In Florida
This is the only private island resort in America.
There's a place on earth that's adults-only, extremely serene, and the ultimate paradise just offshore Key West, and it's on a private island in Florida.
In fact, it's so worth the vacation, it was rated the Top 500 Hotels In The World by Travel and Leisure, the 14 Best Private Island Resorts by Condé Nast, and Traveler's Choice on Tripadvisor.
Little Palm Island is the only of its kind in the U.S.A. providing its guests with the ultimate isolated experience that screams relaxation. No phones or television sets are in the rooms to serve up the ultimate quiet time mentally, physically, and emotionally.
You can only arrive by private boat or seaplane, and you're welcomed with cocktails as soon as your trip begins.
The resort has a large breathtaking sandbar that stretches for miles, as visitors can enjoy the water, as well watersports, like paddleboarding.
You can stay in luxurious, top-of-the line rooms with plush beds, a spacious living room, and, of course, an outside balcony or cabana area.
For dining, there's mouthwatering food options on the island, including fresh seafood, produce and spices right from the island. Sunsets paint the background as you can even eat in the middle of the water right on the sandbar.
There's time to wind down at the spa with massage rooms, exercise rooms, a tranquil bathtub, as well as hammocks to lay on outside.
This upscale resort in the Florida Keys does come with a pretty expensive price tag, and with it's exquisite stay benefits, that probably could have been expected. It's upwards of $2,000/night!
It's no wonder this island received so many awards, those who stay here really have the opportunity to unplug, and you won't even need a passport.
Little Palm Island
$2,490+/night
Address: 28500 Overseas Highway Little Torch Key, FL 33042
Why You Need To Go: This is a state-of-the-art private island resort in the Florida Keys just off the coastline and it's the only one on American Soil. It has gorgeous views, comfortable rooms, your own private cabanas, delicious food items, and even a spa that will make you want to stay forever! Although it is pricey, the online reviews are proof that it might be worth the extra buck.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.