6 Private Islands You Can Rent In Florida That Are Surprisingly Affordable
If you'd always rather be off on an island somewhere, these unbelievable rentals are about to blow your mind. You can rent these private islands in Florida and have the vacation you've always dreamed of for a lot less than you'd think. Grab your besties and book a stay at these tropical spots that are surprisingly affordable.
We expected these islands to be priced in the 5 digits range — but these unique Florida rentals are costing the same as regular Airbnbs. Plus, you can design your own budget to a certain extent, depending on how many people join you.
There are endless blissful things to do on your trip, from exploring nature to relaxing seaside. For the ultimate relaxation, take a dip in the water and cool off beneath the Florida sun.
Check out these stunning vacation rentals in the Sunshine State for the ultimate beach getaway with your friends. Now all you need to do is choose your favorite spot and plan a road trip to your very own slice of heaven.
Homosassa Island Lodge
Aerial view of Homosassa Island Lodge.
How much: Starting at $811/night (sleeps 8)
Where: Homosassa, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can only get to this stunning bayfront home in Central Florida by boat. This secluded spot in the middle of nature can accommodate you and seven of your peeps.
Rainbow River
A trail on the private island property.
How much: Starting at $538/night (sleeps 20)
Where: Dunnellon, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can rent a private island home for super cheap at this spot on the Rainbow River. Go for a soak in the hot tub or rope swing into the crystal clear water.
Seabird Key
The tropical house at Seabird Key.
Vrbo
How much: Starting at $1,450/night (sleeps 8)
Where: Seabird Key, FL
Why You Need To Go: Book a week at this picturesque place in the Florida Keys. You'll have all 10 acres of the island to yourself to roam gorgeous private beaches with your BFFs.
Bridge to Paradise Island
Beautiful home on a private island in Cedar Key.
Vrbo
How much:Starting at $950/night (sleeps 16)
Where: Cedar Key, FL
Why You Need To Go: This luxury mansion in Central Florida sleeps 16 and gives you sweeping waterfront views. You and your friends can relax on the dock and enjoy a peaceful escape from the city.
East Sister Rock Island
Aerial view of East Sister Rock Island.
How much: Starting at $1572/night (sleeps 6)
Where: Marathon, FL
Why You Need To Go: This private tropical island is the epitome of paradise. Float in the built-in pool while you gaze out at the turquoise blue waves. This vacay spot is perfect for six friends or three couples.
The Ever After Estate
The pool of the estate.
How much: Starting at $2,182/night (sleeps 43)
Where: Clermont, FL
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting estate sleeps up to 45 with only a three-night minimum. Round up a group of friends and tailor this incredible stay featuring arcades, movie theaters, and a basketball court to your budget.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Cleaning fees and taxes aren't included.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 21, 2020.