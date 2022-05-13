NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

rent an island

7 Private Islands In The South You Can Rent On Airbnb & One Is Only $225/Night

A serene tropical paradise can be totally affordable!

Georgia Staff Writer
​A lush private island surrounded by blue water. Right: Chairs around a fire pit overlooking a rocky shore.

Airbnb, Airbnb

Private islands are usually associated with being luxe playgrounds for billionaires, but you don't have to be super wealthy to afford a stay at your own private oasis.

Thanks to short-term rental sites like Airbnb, you can find some islands to rent that are super affordable.

From lake houses that feel like you're floating on the water, to a tropical paradise on a lush island with white sandy shores, there is something for all travelers, no matter how tight your budget is.

ECO-GLAMP Emerald Isle

\u200bThe private island in North Carolina's Emerald Isle.

Airbnb

Price: $248+/night

Address: Swansboro, North Carolina

Book

Why You Need To Go: This island stay is run by a Superhost. It is affordable and eco-friendly. Visitors can expect all the thrills of "glamping" in the privacy of their own island oasis.

Outer Banks Private Island

\u200bA group stands on a dock outside of the private island's house.

Airbnb

Price: $725+/night

Address: Nags Head, North Carolina

Book

Why You Need To Go: This cozy cottage in the Roanoke Sound is ideal for nature-lovers looking to get in touch with nature. The island features a boating dock and plenty of rugged terrain for exploring.

Modern Private Peninsula Home

\u200bThe modern home on the private peninsula. Right: The bathroom features a large window and stand alone bathtub.

Airbnb

Price: $1,129/night

Address: Rock Hall, Maryland

Book

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous home features a chic modern design in the tranquility of 2 acres in the Chesapeake Bay. There's tons of natural light, a large deck, and a fire pit on the water for enjoying the view.

Private Island Cottage

\u200bThe front porch at the Private Island Cottage overlooking the water.

Airbnb

Price: $225+/night

Where: Beaufort, South Carolina

Book

Why You Need To Go: This Key West-inspired cottage can be booked for only $225 a night! This rustic retreat will even provide equipment for swimming, fishing, and kayaking so you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.

Serenity On Its Peninsula

The lush trees and the dock in the middle of Elbow Cay.

Airbnb

Price: $929+/night

Where: Elbow Cay, Hope Town, Bahamas

Book

Why You Need To Go: This stay is a little oasis of tropical paradise. Surrounded by lush trees and sparkling waters. The space can accommodate up to eight guests and features a winding deck and a freshwater pool.

Private Island Featured On HGTV

\u200bA hammock on the deck overlooking the shore and water.

Airbnb

Price: $1,875+/night

Where: Cresent Island, Florida

Book

Why You Need To Go: This private oasis was featured on HGTV's Island Hunters. This massive space overlooking the Gulf can accommodate up to 12 guests and is steps away from the sandy shoreline.

Bear Creek Lakehouse on the Point

\u200bThe living room area overlooking the lake.

Airbnb

Price: $1,800+/Per Night

Where: Mooresville, North Carolina

Book

Why You Need To Go: This massive house that can fit up to 16 guests will make you think you're floating in the middle of the lake. The space features five bedrooms, a double-decker private dock, and a hot tub.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Cleaning fees and taxes aren't included.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

