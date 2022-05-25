This Private Island In Maine With An Adorable Cottage Is For Sale For Just $339K (PHOTOS)
The island has tons of seals!
This private island is for sale at a shockingly affordable price and it's adorable!
Duck Ledges Island off the rugged coast of Maine was listed by Bold Coast Property for just $339K.
The property features a quaint single-family cottage right on the water.
This is a popular spot for wild seals, who like to lounge and play on the edges of the isle.
The listing is for 1.5 acres of land and the 540 sq. ft. house is included in the price.
The home is perched on the edge of the island overlooking the expansive shore.
The cottage on the shore of Duck Ledges Island.Dean Tyler | Bold Coast Properties
Inside the house is cheery and bright with warm wood interiors and an abundance of windows letting in loads of natural light.
The common area features a small kitchen and a sunny breakfast nook that overlooks the ocean.
The breakfast nook in the living area of the cottage on Duck Ledges Island.Dean Tyler | Bold Coast Properties
There is also a high A-frame ceiling and a ladder that leads up to a lofted bedroom.
The ladder in the living area of the cottage on Duck Ledges Island.Dean Tyler | Bold Coast Properties
Upstairs are two adjacent single beds in a quiet loft with a small window overlooking the shoreline.
The bedroom loft in the living area of the cottage on Duck Ledges Island.Dean Tyler | Bold Coast Properties
Here you can have the luxury of having a private island all to yourself, with the Atlantic Ocean as your front yard.
The cottage on the shores of Duck Ledge Island.Dean Tyler | Bold Coast Properties
The island is conveniently located near the Jonesport Public Marina.
Duck Ledges Island
Price: $339,000
Address: Addison, Maine 04606
Description: An island property with a water view.