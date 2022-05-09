Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

islands for sale

This Private Island Is For Sale In Montana & The Lake Is Home To The Loch Ness Monster’s Twin

The legendary creature called "Flessie" has over 109 reported sightings.

Georgia Staff Writer
​The exterior of the 'Monster Mansion' on Cromwell Island. Right: An edited image of the Flathead Lake Monster.

Hall & Hall, @flatheadlakemontana | Instagram

Cromwell Island and its unfinished "Monster Mansion" have recently gone on the market. The private island's 45,000 sq. ft. estate sits in the middle of Lake Flathead, in Montana.

But before you make the move and join celebrity residents Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Bill Gates, and Justin Timberlake, be warned that legend has it a mythical sea monster lurks in the lake's murky shores.

Cromwell Island in Lake Flathead.Cromwell Island in Lake Flathead.Hall & Hall

Stories of the Flathead Lake Monster, affectionately called "Flessie," have been around for hundreds of years. The legend originated in folklore from the Indigenous Kutenai people.

The legendary creature has over 109 reported sightings. Laney Hanzel, a former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks fish biologist described the common description to NBC Montana as "a creature 30 to 40 feet long. It undulates through the water and had steel black eyes."

One couple explained their experience in an episode of Destination America. One afternoon their boat battery died when they encountered a slow-moving, serpent-like creature.

Cromwell Island and the "Monster Mansion" in Lake Flathead is for sale for $72 million. With more than 348 acres of rugged land, the island hosts the massive villa, and guest house.

The main house was inspired by 16th-century French architecture, and its unfinished interiors allow the buyer to design and customize the style to their preference.

The exterior of the 'Monster Mansion' on Cromwell Island.The exterior of the 'Monster Mansion' on Cromwell Island.Hall & Hall

The property boasts an unforgettable view of Montana's natural beauty. It is the perfect lookout point, to try and catch your own glimpse of the infamous sea creature.

