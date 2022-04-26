This Boho Tiny House For Sale In Texas Could Be Yours For Just $40K & We’re Obsessed (PHOTOS)
With the housing market skyrocketing and rental prices hitting all-time highs, tiny homes have become all the rage. This tiny house for sale in Austin, TX is a great option for homeowners looking for their own little slice of luxury, without having to break the bank.
If you consider yourself a minimalist, we have just the deal for you. Built in 2021, this airy Boho Trailer Tiny Home is on the market for only $40K. Though 230 sq. ft. sounds small, every inch is utilized, creating a space for optimal, practical living.
Green staggered stairs double as storage space, with shelves and a closet for hanging clothes.
The interior of the tiny home with green accents and a skylight. Right: The stairs that double as storage space in the tiny home.Tiny House Listings
Up the stairs is a the cozy bedroom loft. You can fall asleep while gazing at the stars under the skylight. The mini accent table and plush rug give this space a comfortable vibe.
The loft bedroom with a bed under the skylight inside the Boho Trailer Tiny Home. Tiny House Listings
Down the stairs is a small sitting area, with botanical accent paintings, and a hanging rattan light fixture.
The downstairs sitting are inside the Boho Trailer Tiny Home. Tiny House Listings
The kitchenette features a a breakfast bar to sit and enjoy meals. You don't have to worry about bulky appliances taking up valuable space, the stove, and refrigerator are compact. The square sink brings a modern accent to the space.
The kitchenette inside the Boho Trailer Tiny Home. Right: The coffee nook inside the Boho Trailer Tiny Home. Tiny House Listings
There is even a coffee nook to start your morning on the right foot.
The white tile bathroom inside the tiny home. Right: The white tile shower with a waterfall shower head. Tiny House Listings
The white tile bathroom, and waterfall shower head is clean and minimalistic.
You can view this listing, which is currently on the market here.