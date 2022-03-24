Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tiny homes for rent

You Can Rent This Pet-Friendly Tiny Home In California & Wake Up To Breathtaking Desert Views

Disappear to this mountain retreat with your best friend!

Georgia Staff Writer
​View from the bed at Casa Rosada. Right: Casa Rosado tiny home.

View from the bed at Casa Rosada. Right: Casa Rosado tiny home.

Airbnb

Going off the grid is an alluring idea these days, and a lot of us could benefit from a peaceful escape. What better place to run away to than in a tiny home in the desert?

This tranquil retreat for rent on Airbnb offers awe-inspiring views from a thoughtfully designed space. Visitors can wake up to a massive window overlooking a landscape of rugged mountains and expansive desert sand.

Perched on top of a hill, Casa Rosada overlooks the valleys and rolling hills of Aguanga, California. It's just a short drive from Temecula and its picturesque vineyards and wineries. The tiny home features amenities like a zen garden where you can unwind amongst various species of plants and cacti.

Even the desk has its own view, perfect for inspiring creativity, or for remote workers looking for a change of scenery.

Living area at the Casa Rosada tiny homeLiving area at the Casa Rosada tiny home.AirBnb

The outdoor kitchen and french press coffee provide everything you need for breakfast against an unforgettable backdrop.

Outdoor view at the Casa Rosada tiny homeOutdoor view at the Casa Rosada tiny home.Airbnb

Rinse off under the sky, in the outdoor shower with a waterfall showerhead, and natural wood exterior. Or end your day with a movie, on the indoor projector, under twinkling lights.

The sunset over the valley is absolutely unforgettable.

Sunset overlooking the Casa Rosada tiny home and zen gardenSunset overlooking the Casa Rosada tiny home and zen garden.Airbnb


The Casa Rosado tiny home is a pet-friendly rental! Rates vary throughout the year, you can rent it through Airbnb year-round.

Casa Rosada: Tiny Home In The Desert

Starting at $173/night

Book

Location: Aguanga, California

Why You Need To Go: Expansive views and luxury off the grid.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...