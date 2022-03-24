You Can Rent This Pet-Friendly Tiny Home In California & Wake Up To Breathtaking Desert Views
Disappear to this mountain retreat with your best friend!
Going off the grid is an alluring idea these days, and a lot of us could benefit from a peaceful escape. What better place to run away to than in a tiny home in the desert?
This tranquil retreat for rent on Airbnb offers awe-inspiring views from a thoughtfully designed space. Visitors can wake up to a massive window overlooking a landscape of rugged mountains and expansive desert sand.
Perched on top of a hill, Casa Rosada overlooks the valleys and rolling hills of Aguanga, California. It's just a short drive from Temecula and its picturesque vineyards and wineries. The tiny home features amenities like a zen garden where you can unwind amongst various species of plants and cacti.
Even the desk has its own view, perfect for inspiring creativity, or for remote workers looking for a change of scenery.
Living area at the Casa Rosada tiny home.AirBnb
The outdoor kitchen and french press coffee provide everything you need for breakfast against an unforgettable backdrop.
Outdoor view at the Casa Rosada tiny home.Airbnb
Rinse off under the sky, in the outdoor shower with a waterfall showerhead, and natural wood exterior. Or end your day with a movie, on the indoor projector, under twinkling lights.
The sunset over the valley is absolutely unforgettable.
Sunset overlooking the Casa Rosada tiny home and zen garden.Airbnb
The Casa Rosado tiny home is a pet-friendly rental! Rates vary throughout the year, you can rent it through Airbnb year-round.
Casa Rosada: Tiny Home In The Desert
Starting at $173/night
Location: Aguanga, California
Why You Need To Go: Expansive views and luxury off the grid.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.