This Cute & Cozy Tiny Home For Sale Is Just $37K & You Can Have It Delivered To You
You can save money and live in a mini dream home. 🏠
This tiny home for sale is downright adorable and features airy, modern accents and amenities, so you can make the most of the cozy space.
This 140-square-foot micro house with 13-foot ceilings is move-in ready and listed for just $37,500.
It comes from Mannheim, Pennsylvania, but it is completely mobile, so you can have it delivered directly to your location of choice.
Thoughtful touches make it easy to feel at home. When you enter the trailer, you're greeted by a custom-made wooden chandelier, that can double as a hanging rack for plants, to add a natural element to the area.
The kitchenette is bright and airy and features spacious, sleek countertops, floating shelves, a modern sink and a two-burner stovetop for cooking.
The kitchenette in the tiny home. Right: The custom build chandelier and plant hanger. Tiny House Listings
Above the mini fridge is room for a standing desk, or additional counter space for preparing meals.
The multi-functional sectional couch can be transformed into a second pull-out bed and features storage space below.
The dinette table can fold up to create some extra room, or left, as is, to create a quaint breakfast nook.
The kitchen and stairs leading up to the lofted bedroom.Tiny House Listings
The stairs leading up to the lofted bedroom double as storage cubes to prevent clutter.
The lofted bedroom in the tiny home. Right: The wallpaper and side table in the bedroom.Tiny House Listings
The loft has real wood floors and a cozy queen size bed with adorable accents like the sunny wallpaper.
There is also a full size shower, tankless water heater, and internal breaker box that controls the power for the house.
You can find this home on the Tiny House Listing's website.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.