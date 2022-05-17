NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

airbnb maine

This Floating Tiny Home Airbnb In Maine Takes Glamping To The Next Level (PHOTOS)

It has a 5-star rating!

Georgia Staff Writer
​Floating Airbnb on the water with mountains in the background. Right: The interior of the floating Airbnb.

Airbnb

This Airbnb in Bremen, Maine is a unique stay where you can wake up on tranquil waters.

The Floating Camp Roam Airbnb is located on the serene Pemaquid Pond. This fully-equipped houseboat allows you to experience a one-of-a-kind vacation where you can drift into relaxation mode.

This eco-friendly lodging has earned dozens of five-star reviews, and "Superhost" status.

After you arrive onboard, your host will guide the houseboat to your destination in the middle of the lake.

Here, there is a ladder for swimming, a sun deck for lounging, and a comfortable reading nook for you to unwind with nature as your backdrop.

Floating Airbnb on the Pemaquid Pond with rolling hills in the background.Floating Airbnb on the Pemaquid Pond with rolling hills in the background.Airbnb

The airy interiors are bright and comfortable, with large windows and expansive views. The space can accommodate up to three guests.

The interior of the floating Airbnb with large windows and a porthole.The interior of the floating Airbnb with large windows and a porthole.Airbnb

You can enjoy a snack, or prepare a large meal in the cozy kitchenette, which features a gas stovetop, fresh drinking water, cooking essentials, and a mini icebox. Outside, there is a small grill for barbecuing.

The kitchenette inside the Floating Camp Roam Airbnb in Bremen, Maine.The kitchenette inside the Floating Camp Roam Airbnb in Bremen, Maine.Airbnb

The Airbnb features a sunny dedicated workspace, where you can journal or read a book to pass time.

The dedicated workspace inside the Floating Camp Roam Airbnb in Bremen, Maine. The dedicated workspace inside the Floating Camp Roam Airbnb in Bremen, Maine. Airbnb

At night, the sky comes alive with an incredible view of stars and constellations that you can't experience in big cities.

During the day, there is nearby beach access and lake activities you can book such as canoeing or a privately chartered cruise.


Floating Camp Roam 

Price: $250+/Night

Book

Where: Bremen, Maine

Why You Need To Go: This floating tiny home is a unique "glamping" experience that will fully immerse you in the beauty of nature.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

