This Luxurious Floating Home In Florida Has Dazzling Views & It Can Move On Its Own (PHOTOS)
It's the literal definition of living on the water. 🌊
If you drive to Miami Beach, FL, you might recognize this gorgeous floating home on Star Island, where many celebrities live.
Yes, it actually floats on the water.
Hop aboard the Arkup 75, a luxurious real estate property that faces the endless deep blue sea and has a front-row seat to cruise ships, boats, and skyrises. Some might say it's basically one of the best views on the island.
We got a view of what many people don't see, the inside, to show you what it's like to live in this lavish 4,350-square-foot abode.
The Sliding Deck on the floating villa, Arkup 75.Arkup - arkup.com - #GoGreenLiveBlue
Currently, the 75-foot livable yacht was sold and is home to a private owner, but many celebrities have stayed in this villa before, however, the company cannot disclose whom.
The roof is solar-powered, self-propelled, and able to navigate with its own power for off-the-grid living. That means visitors can sleep, eat, and cook while you travel across the ocean. For farther distances, it can be towed by a tugboat if necessary.
The kitchen view of the Arkup 75.Arkup - arkup.com - #GoGreenLiveBlue
There are two floors, as well as spacious floor-to-ceiling window views in every room, including the bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms that can sleep eight people and 4 1/2 bathrooms.
One of the four bedrooms with a bathtub in the Arkup 75.Arkup - arkup.com - #GoGreenLiveBlue
The property includes a retractable deck, a swim platform, boat lift capacity, a self-lifting system, a fresh water tank, and a holding tank for waste.
Besides the stunning views this home naturally offers, there are activities on the yacht, as well. Visitors have set up their own beach clubs attached to the residential space.
The beach club of the Arkup 75.Arkup - arkup.com - #GoGreenLiveBlue
A lavish pad like this was on sale for $5.5 million.
Although privately owned at the moment, this model is just one of many that the company owners, Nicolas Derouin and Arnaud Luguet, are creating for their luxury livable yacht series.