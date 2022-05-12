You Can Stay In A Unique Florida Houseboat That Was Built On HGTV's 'Tiny House Hunters'
The boat is shaped like a tiny home! 🏠🛥
There is a unique houseboat in the historic downtown of Sanford, Florida, just a short way north of Orlando, and it was built on HGTV's Tiny House Hunters.
It floats in the Monroe Harbour Marina, and the boat is shaped like a tiny home!
This unique travel experience is spacious, as it is a little over 500 square feet. There's a full bathroom, a bedroom, and a living room.
There is even a working kitchen that includes a microwave, stovetop, microwave, sink, and wine cooler.
The living room space inside the houseboat.Airbnb
At this fun vacation stay, you can use wifi, feel safe with security cameras, and cool off in an air-conditioned space. The builders really made good use of a "tiny" space, as it is two stories high.
The second floor is where the sleeping quarters are, and, as the owner says, an "extra chill space".
The bedroom in the houseboat.Airbnb
This Airbnb can fit two guests, and it is a one-bedroom rental.
The luxury houseboat has a flat-screen television on the first floor and a mini one on the second floor. There is plenty of closet space, as well, if you wish to unpack your clothes during your stay.
The beauty of a houseboat is that you can enjoy your time out on the water, so the home includes a serene porch to see the marina views. There are incredible sunsets to watch in this area, and you can see that right from the entrance.
The porch deck of the houseboat.Airbnb
Downtown Sanford is home to award-winning establishments, from gastropubs to restaurants, and there is even shopping nearby.
It's a unique getaway for a rather different experience on your next Florida vacation. Plus, not many people can say they stayed at a home that was built on HGTV!
Famous Tiny Houseboat Historic Downtown Sanford FL
via Airbnb
Address: Sanford, FL (along the marina)
Why You Need To Go: This famous houseboat built on HGTV's Tiny House Hunters is a special way to travel, enjoy the waterfront views, and stay in a floating tiny home that's different than the others.
