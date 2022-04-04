Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

airbnb washington dc

You Can Rent This Castle Near Washington DC On Airbnb For $470 A Night & Live Like Royalty

This Airbnb makes the royal treatment affordable, at $47/person!

Georgia Staff Writer
Redwall Castle in Germantown.

Redwall Castle in Germantown.

Airbnb

When looking for an affordable Airbnb near Washington DC, "castle" may not be the first word that comes to mind. However, Redwall Castle located in Germantown, MD is a budget-friendly royal reality.

This 1930's estate boasts 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, making it a perfect option for families and groups. The location is just a short drive from Washington DC. It's located on 6 acres of land offering plenty of green space for play and outdoor activities.

Their living room offers comfortable seating next to huge windows. Natural light floods the shared space, which also features a stone fireplace.

Living room, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Living room, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Airbnb

Winding stairs lead to cheery bedrooms with sunny french doors and the privacy of en suite bathrooms. Ten guests can sleep comfortably on the property.

Bedroom, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Bedroom, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Airbnb

The castle's natural wood features and twisting staircases give it a historical, authentic feel. Antiques are showcased throughout the house designed by the first licensed female architect in the U.S., according to the homeowner.

The historical decor at Redwall Castle in Germantown.The historical decor at Redwall Castle in Germantown.Airbnb

The outdoor courtyard is a great spot to start your day with coffee and breakfast in the mornings or to relax on the patio while kids play in the huge yard.

Exteriors at Redwall Castle in Germantown.Exteriors at Redwall Castle in Germantown.Airbnb

The basement even has a mini movie theatre, a great way to unwind after a busy day of sightseeing.

Movie theatre, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Movie theatre, Redwall Castle in Germantown.Airbnb

Redwall Castle

Starting at $470/night (2 nights minimum, 10 guests maximum)

Book

Location: Germantown, MD

Why You Need To Go: This stay is an eclectic experience for a shockingly affordable price.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

