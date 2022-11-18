Amy Adams & Gabriella Baldacchino Of 'Disenchanted' On The Danger Of Chasing A Fairy Tale
"There isn't a happily ever after."
We last saw Amy Adams' princess-to-be, Giselle, 15 years ago in Enchanted, when she was pushed out of her fairytale life only to find love with a guy in the more cynical real world.
But did they really live happily ever after?
Adams reprises her role as Giselle in Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, which picks up with the Disney princess now 10 years into living a very normal (and somewhat unsatisfying) family life. That is, until things go wrong.
"I absolutely love where she's at in this movie and her optimism is still intact and her love for her family and her friends is still intact," Adams told Narcity in a recent interview.
Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ Stars On Returning To The Fairy Tale 15 Years Laterwww.youtube.com
While you may remember Giselle as positive and upbeat in the original film, we get to see a different side of her now that she's settled into living with husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey), stepdaughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their new baby girl Sophia.
Adams' Giselle isn't fully satisfied with that life, so she moves everyone to a new city and things quickly get messy, despite her best intentions.
"I think that the trick of this movie, and it's the thing I have to remind myself, is that there isn't a happily ever after, it's about embracing where you are," she said in the interview.
"Whether it's beautiful or difficult, but really embracing where you are (...) and taking the time to take stock and really appreciate and be grateful for what you have in the moment."
Adams says she's more "pragmatic" than Giselle, but she's learned a lot from playing the idealistic Disney princess.
"That's the thing that I spend most of my time thinking about now, instead of worrying about a happily ever after, because I think that's what Giselle has to learn in the movie too," Adams said. "Happily ever after is not a destination. It's not like a resort that you visit, it's what you make of it."
Adams isn't the only one who gets to explore two sides of her character in Disenchanted. Baldacchino does as well after a spell thrusts her into the fairytale world of Andalasia.
"I think getting to transform into this opposite from what my character was because she's this funny, sarcastic, witty character and then she becomes this chippering little princess," she tells Narcity. "I think it's just funny to just play the opposite."
Adams, Baldacchino and Dempsey star in the film alongside Maya Rudolph, James Marsden and Idina Menzel.
Disenchanted is now available on Disney+.