Former Real-Life Disney Princesses Take To TikTok To Reveal Secrets On Landing The Job
"Do you look like other girls who already work there?''
Every year, hundreds of hopeful Disney fans line up and audition to fulfill their job dreams of being paid to transform into some of their favorite characters at Disney World.
A day in the life of a Disney "face character" includes posing for photos, signing autographs, and ensuring that park visitors make magical memories.
But recently, ex-cast members and former "Disney princesses" have taken to TikTok to share the scoop on some of the job's unexpected requirements.
Creator Sarah Daniels shared a video saying "A big component of their hiring process is 'do you look like other girls who already work there?' Because it helps keep the magic across all the parks."
@sarahdanielstv
#DisneyPrincess #AuditionAdvice part 4! AMA and I’ll do my best :) #FaceCharacter #Castmember #disneyparks #disneyauditions
Former cast member 'Magical Girl Melanie' shared a comedic video based on her experience, imitating a casting director intently studying the faces of two different candidates.
@magicalgirlmelanie
And it’s after you spent 2 hours on makeup trying to look like you aren’t wearing any. 🤪✌🏻#excastmember #facecharacter #disneyaudition
According to them, general appearance and a little bit of luck are more of a factor than acting skills when it comes to considering and casting Disney performers.
“Everyone thinks there are sure fast rules to getting picked to being a face character, especially height. But it’s honestly 90% luck and none of it matters if the casting agents like what you look like. If you aren’t in a stage performer role, the reality is Disney does not care if you have any acting skills as a face performer.” Melanie told Narcity."The standard that you're trying to attain when you're trying to get hired as a princess essentially is what is the most forgettable pretty face you can have," the performer recently told Insider.