7 Tasty Foods You Must Try At The EPCOT Food And Wine Festival In Walt Disney World
The festival starts today! 🤤🥂
Disney World hosts an annual Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT and it's a great opportunity for guests to try tasty foods from all different countries and cultures.
From margaritas and tacos in Mexico to craft beer and pretzels in Germany, this yearly event has a sweet treat for all foodies and theme park lovers alike. The festival starts today and runs until November 19, 2022.
This year, there's a Ratatouille Scavenger Hunt, some returning menu items, and some new ones! We formulated a mouthwatering list of cuisines for those new and old to the EPCOT adventure, which you must try when you get to the park.
Apple Strudel in Germany
Why You Need To Go: Of course, you can't visit Germany without doing a beer flight and getting a bratwurst, but their cinnamon-sprinkled apple strudel is definitely a fan favorite, especially with its creamy vanilla dipping sauce on the side.
Black Pepper Shrimp With Garlic Noodles In China
Why You Need To Go: This dish is recommended because you can never go wrong with a good thick garlic noodle as a base for perfectly peppered and seasoned shrimp. You get three pretty large-sized shrimp with a tad of spice on the garlic carbs. It pairs well, and as the post above says in the caption: "Sooo. Good."
Ravioli Carbonara In Italy
Why You Need To Go: Italian food is hard to beat as it always pairs savory meat with a creamy pasta base, and, although, you might have expected the recommendation to be a slice of pizza...we knew that was too basic. The ravioli has pockets of pecorino and parmesan cheese with a tasty sauce mixed around with bits of bacon.
Belgian Waffle In Belgium
Why You Need To Go: These Belgian waffles are a sweet and fluffy treat with a dollop of whipped cream and a rich chocolate drizzle. It appears you only get one, so it's perfect to walk around with and isn't too heavy of a meal.
Capirotada Chocolate In Mexico
Why You Need To Go: This is Chocolate Bread Pudding. It's served hot with a moist center and it oozes pudding where you can dip the flaky pieces to melt right in your mouth.
Roasted Lamb Chop In Australia
Why You Need To Go: The Roasted Lamb Chop is quite popular at the Australian Marketplace because you get a pretty good portion of meat and the pomegranate and pea garnishes really complement a savory piece of lamb.
Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake In Ireland
Why You Need To Go: This pudding cake, similar to that in Mexico, is served hot and it's molten lava cake. It is drenched in an Irish Cream Liqueur Custard that you won't be able to get enough of as it seeps into your first cutting of the round cake. It is *chef's kiss*.
