8 Expert Hacks To Get Cheap Tickets To Disney World, Universal & Other Orlando Theme Parks
These tips will save you some cheddar. 🐭 🧀
Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks in the nation. From the dreamy streets of Disney World's Magic Kingdom to stepping into Harry Potter World's enchanted and thrilling universe, the city has an adventure for every fun-loving visitor.
But even "The Happiest Place On Earth" can feel happier, knowing you saved some serious cash on tickets.
You can save money for the whole family when you know exactly where to look for good deals.
These theme park hacks will guide you using expert tips about affordable Orlando stays and brilliantly timed bundles, so you and your wallet can enjoy your vacation to the fullest.
Go At The Right Time Of Year
Timing is everything with Orlando theme parks. Visiting during the peak season will guarantee higher rates for admission to popular parks.
It's a general rule of thumb that January and February are the cheapest time to visit when things are slower and less crowded.
Save money by avoiding visiting during the summer months when school is out, or around the holiday season when parks get busy and prices are at their highest.
Check Last Chance Deals Online
Authorized ticket sellers like Undercover Tourist offer daily "last chance" deals to several theme parks at amazing rates. The company is a reliable, and easy way to avoid paying full admission prices online or at the gate, with exclusive deals you can't find anywhere else.
Disney Youth Education Program
Disney's Youth Education Series at their Imagination Campus offers educational classes from drawing to marine biology to students across the world from elementary school to college. Students in this program qualify to purchase park tickets at a discounted rate, so kids can have fun while learning.
Florida Resident Discounts & Seasonal Passes
Many Orlando parks offer special rates on tickets and annual passes for Florida Residents.
Disney World offers up to 40% on four-day tickets if you live in-state. You can also get their Florida Resident Disney Pixie Dust Pass for $19/month plus a down payment.
Universal regularly runs limited-time deals for local residents which can be found on their website. Locals can save $65 on online multi-day tickets, or qualify for an annual pass that costs $15/month after the down payment.
Military Discount
Both Universal Studios and Disney World offer discounts on multi-day tickets to active duty and retired service members and their spouses. You can check the parks' official websites to see if you qualify for special rates and discounts on tickets for military personnel and their families.
Book Universal Tickets On Costco Travel
Universal has a brand partnership with Costco Travel that allows them to sometimes offer theme park tickets at a reduced rate. You can check the website before you book to catch limited-time deals on park admissions.
Multi-Day & Hotel Bundles
In some instances, the more days you spend at the parks the cheaper the daily admission is. CityPASS is an authorized ticket seller that offers discounter park bundles for multi-day trips to parks all across the city.
Universal also offers vacation packages during certain time frames that allow you to bundle the price of your hotel and ticket together to save money.
Go Before Your Child Turns 10
If you time your trip before your children's upcoming birthday you could save money. Both at Universal Studios and Disney World Parks, kids under three can enter free of charge.
At both parks, children from the ages of three to nine can enter with a discounted youth ticket.
However, all guests ten and older qualify for adult admission prices.
