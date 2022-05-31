13 Celebrities Spotted At Orlando Theme Parks & Most Of Them Love This Popular Spot
Celebrities, they're just like us!
From Walt Disney World to Universal Studios, so many people enjoy the theme parks in Orlando, FL, and that doesn't fall short when it comes to our favorite celebrities.
Stars aren't just walking the red carpet, rather they're visiting with their family or they go for an adventure. If you didn't know they were there, they fit right in with the crowd.
You might want to keep your eyes peeled when going on the rides because the person who sits next to you could have just come from show rehearsals or is taking a much-needed break from filming a reality show.
We did a deep dive on who's been there and where they were photographed and Magic Kingdom seems to be the most popular!
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera quite literally grew up on Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club, and she visited Walt Disney World for the park's 50th anniversary special on ABC.
"It was a full circle experience being back to my old stomping grounds," she posted.
She sang "When You Wish Upon A Star" at Magic Kingdom.
Becky G
Latin pop star, Becky G, visited Disney just a few months ago. There, she went to EPCOT and posted in front of the famous landmark.
Halsey
Halsey has been on tour, and while traveling to Florida, the singer took a quick family vacation at EPCOT so her son could have his first visit. She's pictured in front of the Cosmic Rewind ride, and mentioned that she made a deep connection with her waiter at the restaurant her family dined at.
She ended up bringing her waiter on stage and dedicated a song to him, as he had two tattoos inspired by her.
Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira
Recently, Mark Anthony proposed to Nadia Ferreira in Miami, and shortly after they were spotted together in Orlando at Magic Kingdom celebrating her 23rd birthday. The pageant queen is shown hugging her fiancé in front of Cinderella's castle, where he's pictured in a hat and glasses, you'd just about walk right past him!
Kandi Burruss & Sanya Richards-Ross
Kandi Burruss and Sanya Richards-Ross at Legoland.
Kandi Burruss and the newest member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross, were spotted with their families at Universal Studios and Legoland.
"We had sooooo much fun at @universalorlando! I tried to do #UniversalStudios & #IslandsOfAdventure all in the same day," wrote Burruss on an Instagram post, "but I suggest that you dedicate 2 days of your trip to those parks. All the rides are AMAZING! You have to experience it. I definitely want to go back!"
While most celebs are spotted at EPOCT, the reality stars checked out
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa experienced the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Cosmic Rewind. She even enjoyed a smooch with her girlfriend in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom. She says she loves being at Disney World, and it "really is the most magical place on earth."
Witney Carson
You might see her as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars, or you'll see her taking an adorable family photo at Magic Kingdom. Witney Carson was spotted in front of the castle enjoying a nice getaway.
Brooklyn Decker
From the cover of Sports Illustrated to Magic Kingdom's dreamy views of Cinderella's castle, Brooklyn Decker and her family were spotted in Orlando stopping by the theme park, and she said it was dreamier than they imagined it to be.
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps with Mickey ears on.
Busy Philipps spent a weekend at Disney showing her family around and strutting the streets with Mickey ears. You can see her pictured in front of what looks like the Disney Colorado Springs Resort monument. She posted her kids in front of the EPCOT landmark. Philipps also joked that it is the most "humid-est" place on earth.
Oscar Isaac
Star Wars actor, Oscar Isaac, went to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for its official Disney launch to see the new resort. He said it felt like the sets he was on when we was filming.
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas
\u201cBryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on the Universal Studio Tour\u201d— Melissa (@Melissa) 1652130213
Chris Pratt, who was in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Bryce Dallas starred in Jurassic World together surprised Universal Studios visitors in early May as they got a tour of the production area.