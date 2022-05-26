You Can Get Married In The Miami Mansion Where Christina Aguilera Filmed Her Music Video
It is beautiful in every single way. 🎶
Christina Aguilera was "La Reina" — the queen — of this romantic mansion in Miami where she filmed her music video, and you can actually get married right on the set where it was shot.
It's called The Curtiss Mansion, and, in the video, she's seen in the main courtyard at the center of her guitarists singing in an intimate setting with Latin-inspired decorations.
"Having Christina Aguilera film her newest video in the Mansion was so exciting!!" The Curtiss Mansion staff posted on Instagram.
Christina Aguilera - La Reina (Official Video) www.youtube.com
The mega pop star has broken records, been at the top of the charts, and now making every millennial bride's dream come true as they'll have bragging rights that they got married where Xtina performed.
She went from singing hit songs like "Dirrty", "Beautiful", and "Fighter" to creating Spanish-speaking albums that represent her Latin roots.
The enchanting mansion is widely known to host gorgeous weddings, and you can see many of the elegant photos on its social media account.
The historical mansion was built back in 1925 and provides indoor and outdoor space to tie the knot.
We have a feeling that the main courtyard might be a more popular space to book the ceremony or reception.
The building was home to aviator, Glenn Hammond Curtiss, and you can take a tour of the mansion by appointment only.
It's located at 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL, and the estate gains popularity during Halloween for its popular haunted house.
Aguilera's music video premiered earlier this month, and she posted a behind-the-scenes highlight reel of her time at The Curtiss Mansion.