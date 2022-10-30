Christina Aguilera Remade The 'Beautiful' Video For 2022 & It'll Hit You In The Feels (VIDEO)
"So don't you bring me down today." 🎵
In honour of the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's iconic album Stripped, which brought us bangers like "Dirrty" and "Fighter," the singer has gifted us with a modern take on her music video "Beautiful."
The video was released on October 19, following World Mental Health Day but only recently has it started climbing the trending list on YouTube.
"Tune out and turn in," Aguilera tweeted to mark the occasion. "Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the updated video, kids of various ages stare at their cellphones before transitioning to a scene where a girl puts on heavy makeup and a vending machine that sells pills and makeup brushes. A girl sits on her bed surrounded by walls papered with busty women in swimsuits, and a boy looks at a razor.
At one point, a group of girls pose for selfies, each trying to get that perfect angle, while another places padding into her top to simulate larger breasts.
In another scene, a medical professional draws marker lines on a young woman where she could potentially have plastic surgery while a group of girls stand in a circle and film the whole thing.
The end of the song shows all the youngsters playing with individual shots of them singing along to the powerful lyrics.
After the music has ended, the camera cuts to a cell phone that appears to be bleeding.
"In the last 20 years, since Stripped was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health," read the text on the screen.
"Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm and disordered eating in children and teens."
"This needs to change. For more information and resources to better your mental health, please visit https://www.christinaaguilera.com."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.