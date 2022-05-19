Halsey Stopped Her Florida Concert Mid-Song To Break Up A Crowd Fight & She Was Pissed
She also took a strong stance on Roe v. Wade.
Halsey had her opening concert to kick off her Love and Power tour, and she turned a lot of heads. Between crowd fights and activism, it was a performance for the books.
Her show was at West Palm Beach, FL, and according to TMZ, she was about 30 minutes into her show when she stopped singing "You Should Be Sad" and started addressing the crowd.
Apparently, there was a fight in the pit and the singer wasn't having it.
Be warned, there’s some colorful language used.
"While I have you, I just want to make a statement, make a reminder, you know. I know we've been locked inside for a long time and we forgot how to act like f*ing people," she said. "But, everybody is here because they love the same thing that you do, so make sure you treat them with compassion, community."
She then re-started the song and carried on. The pop star did mention that this was anticipated for her shows.
"I didn't think I was going to have to do that until a couple of days into the tour," she told the audience.
At her Florida opener, the artist had imagery of women's reproductive rights posters behind her on the big screen. She posted to her Instagram a screenshot, taking a stand and alluding to what's currently going on with the Roe v. Wade decision.
The poster on the screen showed an illustration of a uterus and the text around it said: "Stay Out Of My Uterus".
Halsey thanked West Palm Beach in her caption.