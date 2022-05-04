Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

roe v. wade

A Florida Lawmaker Got Ripped For Blaming Roe V. Wade Rallies On 'Under-Loved Millennials'

He posted it all on Twitter.

Florida Associate Editor
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking on camera.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking on camera.

@repmattgaetz | Instagram

A tweet from Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz, about the leaked draft opinion against Roe V. Wade protests happening around America is going viral, and his Twitter audience is not amused.

Roe V. Wade is a legal precedent ensuring the constitutional right to abortion in the United States of America. Recently, the leaked information foresees that this court ruling from 1973 has the potential to be overturned.

This morning, Gaetz wrote: "How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?"

The self-proclaimed "Florida Man", according to his profile, wrote the post at 6:20 a.m., and at the time of publication, it had already racked in over 25,000 responses.

Some users are replying with live coverage of protests. Others are making fun of some colorful headlines that have been in Gaetz's past regarding illegal drugs and a relationship with an underage girl — something the late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert, mentioned in a joke on his show.

One of his Twitter followers was in disbelief that he actually hit publish.

Gaetz has not made any further comments about what he wrote this morning. However, on his Instagram, he said:

"Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. It is bad science and bad law. While draft opinions are always subject to change, the core analysis of this decision is a welcomed vindication for life and humanity."

The court is suspected to rule on the case before the end of the term which will be in late June.

Comments 💬

