A Roe V. Wade Leak Threatens US Abortion Rights & Here's Why 'Handmaid's Tale' Is Trending
The Supreme Court is eyeing a big change.
Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that guarantees a right to choose an abortion, is reportedly at serious risk of being struck down, in a move that critics are comparing to Handmaid's Tale.
A leaked Supreme Court draft suggests that the conservative majority is preparing to toss out the ruling, and it's supercharging the debate in the U.S. and abroad. Pro-abortion activists are up in arms about it, while many conservative voices are celebrating it as a victory in the making.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of women simply wondering one thing: what's this going to mean for me?
Essentially, Roe v. Wade says that women should be able to choose an abortion without facing excessive barriers from the government. The Supreme Court made the ruling in 1973 and its held up for decades, despite some aggressive efforts to take it down.
But six of the nine Supreme Court justices are now Republican-appointed, and it sounds like a majority of them have already decided to take Roe v. Wade down.
That's according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, which has reportedly been circulating since early February. The opinion by Justice Samuel Alito is not official yet, but it suggests that the court is going to get rid of the nation-wide ruling that protects access to abortion.
That would be one of the most "significant" opinions ever issued by the court, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
If Roe v. Wade falls, states will be free to pass their own laws targeting abortion. They could go after clinics, doctors who perform the procedure, people who get the procedure or even those who drive them to the clinic.
In other words, it could become impossible to get an abortion in some parts of the U.S.
Abortion rules already vary from state to state, but with Roe v. Wade gone, some states could ban it outright. Texas or Arkansas, for instance, have already tried to make it hard for people to get an abortion, and they could go even further once Roe v. Wade is gone. More left-leaning states, such as New York, likely wouldn't see as much of a change.
Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale was trending on social media Tuesday after the leak, as many compared the fall of Roe v. Wade to the conservative dystopia of the book and the show.
I can't believe we're seeing The Handmaid's Tale playing out IRL just to the south of us. This stuff never ends at the border.— Danika Dragomir (@Danika Dragomir) 1651544364
Many suggested that the U.S. was on the same path as the society from Atwood's world. It's an argument that's been made before, and protesters have adopted the white hoods and red gowns used in the show.
The United States is now one mid-term election from a "Handmaid's Tale" dystopia. \nThe stakes couldn't be greater.\n#VoteBlue #BlueWave #MidTerms #DestroyTheGOP— Prof Michael E. Mann (@Prof Michael E. Mann) 1651546066
However, the leak doesn't mean that these changes will happen tomorrow.
CNN reports that a ruling likely won't come until early June, so there's still about a month of political fighting and protests to go before things drastically change.
