Jagmeet Singh Says Roe V. Wade Leak Is 'Deeply Concerning' & Legal Abortions Are 'Threatened'
"In Canada, we're going to continue to fight to make sure people do have access and that those services are available," the NDP leader said.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the leak about Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned is "deeply concerning" and that the right to legal abortion is "dangerously threatened."
On May 2, an apparent draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked to and published by Politico that showed the court is potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.
The court decision from 1973 made it so that abortion rights in that country were guaranteed by federal constitutional protections.
During a press conference on May 3, the NDP leader reflected on the leak and what people in America must be feeling as they "see their fundamental right to have a legal abortion potentially and very dangerously threatened."
Singh said that the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned is "deeply concerning."
"We know that when abortion rights are denied or when abortion services are denied the result is women dying and it's deeply concerning to see that happen," he continued.
Singh then went on to discuss Canada's situation with the protection of and access to legal abortions.
"In Canada, the right is secure but what we're seeing as a trend and as a problem is the access is in question. Many communities do not have access to legal abortions," he said.
Singh noted that work needs to be done to make sure access is there for people all over the country.
"The right is important but what's even more important than the right is the access to that right," he said. "In Canada, we're going to continue to fight to make sure people do have access and that those services are available."
According to the draft from the U.S. Supreme Court that was published by Politico, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the court decision "was egregiously wrong from the start."
Alito also wrote that Roe v. Wade and a subsequent decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, "must be overruled."
"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."