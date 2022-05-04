NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jason kenney

Jason Kenney Responds To Questions Over Abortion Access In Alberta After Roe v. Wade Leak

He accused the opposition of trying to create a political controversy.

Calgary Staff Writer
Jason Kenney in the Legislative Assembly. Right: Rachel Notley in the Legislative Assembly.

Jason Kenney in the Legislative Assembly. Right: Rachel Notley in the Legislative Assembly.

Legislative Assembly of Alberta | YouTube

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was asked to condemn the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. and "reaffirm" the province's commitment to a women's right to choose during an assembly session.

During the session on Tuesday, May 3, NDP Leader Rachel Notley posed the question to Kenney following the leak of a Supreme Court draft that suggests the landmark ruling that protects the right to choose an abortion in the U.S. will be thrown out.

"I'm hoping the premier can stand today and reaffirm, to those concerned Albertans, our commitment to a women's right to choose. Will he join me in condemning this attack on reproductive rights?" Notley asked.

However, Kenney said the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a matter for the "American legal and political system."

"There has been no change in policy with respect to that procedure in Alberta and none has been proposed," he added.

Notley pushed further, but Kenney stopped short of a commitment that the United Conservative Party government would never reduce access to abortion in the province.

"Individuals can have individual views about that [...] but what the leader is trying to do is to invent a political controversy that does not and has not existed in Alberta politics," Kenney responded.

Kenney has been linked to anti-abortion views in the past. In an interview with CNN as a university student, Kenney was labelled an "anti-abortion activist."

In 2018, before being elected as premier, Kenney said he "won’t be bringing forward any legislative measures on abortion."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...