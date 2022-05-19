Jason Kenney Is Stepping Down As Alberta’s Premier & Here’s What Happens Next
Who's going to be the next premier?
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney announced he is resigning from the post, following a review of his leadership from UCP members.
In the review, members of the UCP were asked to answer whether they approved of the current leader, and Kenney received a 51.4% approval rating. Kenney previously said he would accept a majority result of 50% plus one, according to CTV.
However, in a speech to supporters following the vote, Kenney announced he would resign despite receiving a majority.
"The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected," Kenney said. “That is why tonight I’ve informed the president of the party of my intention to step down as leader of the United Conservative Party.”
He added that while 51% of the vote passes the constitutional threshold of a majority, "it clearly is not adequate support to continue on as leader."
What people have said
After Kenney's shock announcement, many politicians across Canada were quick to respond to the news, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who thanked Kenney for his contributions.
Thank you, @jkenney, for all your contributions. Through the challenges of the past two years and decades of public service, you\u2019ve been a voice for Alberta and Albertans, and I wish you all the best in the years ahead.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1652931848
"Through the challenges of the past two years and decades of public service, you’ve been a voice for Alberta and Albertans, and I wish you all the best in the years ahead," he said.
B.C. Premier John Horgan said "the job is never easy" and thanked Kenney for "his public service to Albertans and Canadians."
Leader of the opposition in Alberta, Rachel Notley of the NDP also thanked Kenney for his public service.
I want to thank Jason Kenney for his public service.\n\nThere are obviously many things about which we don\u2019t agree, but that doesn\u2019t negate the time and sacrifice that goes into taking on the role of Premier.\n\n#ableg #yyc #yeg #abpoli— Rachel Notley (@Rachel Notley) 1652922795
"There are obviously many things about which we don’t agree, but that doesn’t negate the time and sacrifice that goes into taking on the role of Premier," she said.
What happens next
In his speech, Kenney said he had recommended that the provincial board should schedule a leadership election "in a timely fashion" following his resignation.
According to Global News, Justin Brattinga, the Premier's Press Secretary said Kenney will remain as party leader until an interim leader is chosen and added that Kenney plans to keep his legislature seat.
Following the resignation, Minister for Municipal Affairs Ric McIver confirmed there would be a UCP caucus meeting on Thursday May 19, and more information on the future of the party could be announced afterwards, according to CTV.
While it is not known who will become the leader of the UCP, Fort McMurray MLA Brian Jean has already thrown his hat into the ring.
In a statement, Jean said he expects the party to announce a leadership race "in the next several days".
"I intend to put my name forward and to campaign on a series of ideas and approaches that will renew the United Conservative Party," he said.