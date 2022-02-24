Sections

People Have Been Trolling The Wrong Jason Kenney & His Replies Are So Sassy

There’s only one Alberta premier and it’s not this guy!

Calgary Staff Writer
Jason Kenney posts a reply on Twitter and, right, the Alberta Premier Jason Kenney makes an announcement
@jasonkenney | Twitter, Government of Alberta | Flickr

The internet is full of stories of mistaken identities but what happens when you share the same name as a well-known Canadian politician?

A man from the U.S. is repeatedly being sent tweets directed at Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney and luckily he has a good sense of humour.

This Jason Kenney, who hails from Richmond, Virginia, currently holds the @jasonkenney Twitter handle and is constantly being mistaken for the Alberta Premier online.

A lot of people would maybe consider dropping the Twitter handle and enjoying a quieter life, but Jason (let’s call him the U.S. Jason) has been posting hilarious responses to people’s criticism and praise of the Alberta premier.

His bio even reads “tweets are my own and do not represent the opinions of others”, but many people still haven’t quite realized they have the wrong man.

U.S. Jason has been taking the time to answer some of the most important questions that are intended for the Alberta premier and he’s even helpfully correctly people’s typos.

No one can tell U.S. Jason what to do. Not even Rachel Notley, leader of the opposition and leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party.

People have been quick to hit the block button when they’ve been called out for tagging the wrong Kenney.

But he always remains polite despite the constant confusion.

In fairness, a lot of Albertans do also try to keep U.S. Jason in the loop when his notifications are about to get a little dicey.

Albertans are also keen to get U.S. Jason on board for the Stampede celebrations and he seems pretty up for it.

U.S. Jason is also extremely resourceful. If you’re going to be getting a lot of heat on Twitter anyway, why not turn it into a side hustle?

And if you want to direct your complaints to the actual premier, make sure you’re using the correct Twitter handle and save this man the trouble.

Comments 💬

