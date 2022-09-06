NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ucp alberta

An Alberta Politician Is Being Trolled Over Campaign Posters With A 'Weird' Brag

"Aren't we all just a few courses away from a Master's?"

Calgary Staff Writer
Brian Jean.

Brian Jean

@brianjeanab | Instagram

An Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate, who is in the running to replace current premier Jason Kenney, has been called out by social media users for a recent campaign poster.

Ahead of the ballots closing on October 3, UCP candidate Brian Jean has been using a 'Did You Know' style social media campaign to familiarize followers with his personal and professional background.

However, one particular post about his Master's degree – or the lack of one – has invited backlash online.

The image, which was originally posted on Facebook, was captioned "Did you know Brian Jean...was a few courses away from a Master's in Environmental Law."

Albertans took to Reddit to roast Jean for this not-so-humble move. They pointed out that not completing a degree is a "weird thing to brag about".


from alberta

People were quick to compare Jean's claims to their own. One person semi-optimistically pointed out that we're all capable of 'almost getting a degree in environmental law.'

from alberta

Another person referred back to their experience as a very, very young pre-med student.

from alberta

The post also made others satirically evaluate how close they were to reaching their financial dreams. If only they had a bit more cash...

from alberta


Another comment used an age-old phrase to dismiss Jean's posturing.

from alberta

An MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, Jean is among the seven people who have put forth their names to become the UCP party leader and the heir to Kenney's chair. Almost 124,000 party members are eligible to vote for the province's next premier using a preferential ballot.

The results are due on October 6, with many considering Danielle Smith as the frontrunner in the race.

Jean's campaign has been centred around promises to address inflation and reduce gas and electricity prices.

But, as is the case with election campaigns so often, his social media strategy might require a little bit of a rethink to impress Reddit communities' discerning eyes.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...