A Calgary MLA Jumped In Front Of A Bull To Save Someone From Getting Trampled (VIDEO)
"I thought he was going to die."
An Alberta MLA jumped in front of a charging bull to save a fallen bull rider during the Strathmore Rodeo and the whole ordeal was captured on video.
Leela Aheer, the MLA for the Chestermere-Strathmore area and UCP leadership candidate, told Narcity she had been at the "running with the bulls" event with her 25-year-old son at Strathmore Stampede over the weekend.
In a video of the incident posted by her campaign manager, a bull charges at and flips a young man. Aheer is then seen jumping over the fence to push the bull away before other people intervened to help. Luckily, the man was able to get to safety.
\u201cIf you ever wonder what kind of leader @LeelaAheer would be\u2026\n\nYesterday she grabbed a bull. Jumped right in front of it. Pushed it, to save someone who was stuck under. \n\nShe did not hesitate one minute. \n\nThis is my friend. And this is who I want as a leader\n\n#ableg #abpoli\u201d— Sarah Biggs (@Sarah Biggs) 1659325491
Aheer explained that the event has strict rules that include not touching the animals and going onto the fence when instructed to in order to stay safe.
The man who needed to be saved had not gotten on the fence when they were told to, which is when the bull charged and flipped him and Aheer jumped in to help.
"Everything felt like it was in slow motion," said Aheer.
"I just remember jumping out and putting my hands on the forehead of the bull. I remember seeing the horns and thinking it was like pushing against a vehicle," she said.
Aheer said she thinks her "mama bear" instincts kicked in when she saw the man underneath the bull.
"I thought that kid was dying. It was just instinctual. He's the same age, height and weight as my kid. There was absolutely no other way to go about it," she said.
After the incident, Aheer said she began to doubt it had even really happened until she saw the video the following day and almost fell off her chair watching it.
Despite everything, the man escaped with only minor injuries and some road rash. "He was at the cabaret that night showing off his scars," Aheer said.
The bull involved in the incident was also fine, as was Aheer.
"I'm glad everything worked out okay. It could be a completely different story on any other day telling the truth," she said.