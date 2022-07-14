This Man Tried A 'Period Pain Simulator' At The Calgary Stampede & Could Barely Stand (VIDEO)
A man visiting Calgary Stampede decided to try out a period pain simulator and he was in so much pain he could barely stand by the end.
In the hilarious TikTok that has over 1.2 million views, someone from the period pain relief brand Some Days talks the man through the process and explains the different levels of cramping people can experience.
They explain endometriosis sufferers can experience upwards of a level 10 on the machine and a level five on the simulator is around the typical cramping that many people experience during their period.
When he's asked if he's ready, his nervous expression really says everything. "I'm terrified," he said, adding he has to "get to a 10."
The machine – that works my cramping muscles in a similar way to what naturally happens during a period – starts at a pretty manageable level one.
But as the dial keeps turning up, the man starts to become pretty uncomfortable with his first real reaction to the pain at around level four.
@getsomedays
Come visit us at the calgary stampede! Booth 212 in the maker market. #periodpain #periodtips #periodtiktok #endo #endometriosis #periods
Around the level six mark, that's when he really starts to feel the pain and he gets pretty empathetic to what people who experience periods have to go through.
"This is awful!" he said.
As the dial turns up, the man laughs as his legs make involuntary movements as the cramps kick in and he has to take off his cowboy hat to wipe down his sweaty forehead.
When he says he doesn't want to stand, the person controlling the machine points out people have to carry on going to work or school regardless of whether they're suffering from cramps.
As he stands for the final level, he is clearly struggling.
He does manage a weak "yeehaw" at level 10 though, despite the pain.