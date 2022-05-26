This TikToker Is Hiding Money All Over Alberta & It’s A Real-Life Treasure Hunt
Who knows where he'll head next?
If you wouldn't mind stumbling across a bit of extra cash, listen up. This generous Alberta TikToker has started a real-life treasure hunt by leaving money at various locations up and down the province for other people to find and here's how you can get in on the action.
Cameron McNulty, through his account @ronfatherofficial, has been posting videos that show him taping $10 and $20 bills on posts and walls near landmarks across the province since January 2022.
@ronfatherofficial
Happy Victory Day #victoriaday #superstore #medicinehat #medicinehatalberta #medicinehatalberta🇨🇦 #maylong #maylongweekend #alberta #medhat #canada #albertacanada #hiddenmoney #moneyfind #treasurehunt #canadianmoney
The money is usually disguised by tape or foil to make it harder to find and McNulty then asks TikTok users to duet with him on the app once the cash prize has been claimed.
In the videos, McNulty gives plenty of hints as to where treasure hunters can find the cash, showing the surrounding area and any recognizable sights. Cash has been left near super recognizable locations like the Drumheller dinosaur and the Saamis Tepee in Medicine Hat.
He's also left cash outside IKEA, Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore locations too.
McNulty has also been up and down the province, posting videos of cash being left in Drumheller, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Consort in Alberta and Rosetown and Kindersley in Saskatchewan. He's even left money for people to find in Manzanillo, Mexico.
@ronfatherofficial
Hola #elcentro #manzanillo 🌴 #mexico #mexico🇲🇽 #manzanillomexico #manzanillo2022 #mexicanpeso #pesos #pesosmexicanos #treasurehunt #moneyfinding
If you want to be in with a chance of snagging some free cash, you'll need to be quick. The TikToker has over 24,000 followers and he sometimes posts in advance with which cities he's heading to so the money isn't likely to hang around for too long.