This 90-Year-Old TikTok Star In Alberta Has 2M Followers & You'll Wish She Was Your Grandma

Don't mess with J-Dog!

Calgary Staff Writer
This Tiktok star from Alberta happens to be a 90-year-old grandmother, and her videos are legendary.

While it's usually associated with Gen-Z, @its_j_dog is one of Alberta's biggest TikTokers and is behind some of the most hilarious videos on the platform, most of them filmed in her senior's home.

The account has amassed an enormous two million followers on TikTok since they started posting videos in 2019.

These videos – which are both adorable, full of dark humour and occasional bad language – have received up to an enormous 11 million views on the app.

@its_j_dog

That’s why my hairs so big....it’s full of secrets #fyp #grandma ￼￼

The 90-year-old grandmother featured on the account is a star in her own right, acting and lipsyncing her way into TikTok fame and making us all laugh along the way.

And according to her grandson, who posts from the account, J Dog loves her new found fame.

"If she didn't enjoy doing this, we would have been done by now but she likes it, she likes the attention se gets from it," her grandson said in a video.

Even after breaking her knee cap earlier this year, J Dog has starred in a ton of videos since, securing partnerships with huge brands. Not too bad for a 90-year-old.

Some of her reactions are too real, like when she discovered someone had accidentally overwatered her houseplant.

@its_j_dog

I swear on my life i will find you and i will beat the 💩 out of you!

We dare you to wear your distressed jeans around J Dog.

@its_j_dog

Ripped jeans🤬😡🤬😡😡

She also knows how to make the best out of a bad scenario.

@its_j_dog

Senior home tings part 2 🥸

She really knows how to celebrate a birthday in style too.

@its_j_dog

It’s my birthday today! #fyp #grandma

All we know is we wouldn't want to mess with J Dog!

