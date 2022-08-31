NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 TikToks About Life In Alberta That Only Locals Will Truly Understand

This province is a lot...

Calgary Staff Writer
Moraine Lake. Right: A limo truck.

Rodrigolab | Dreamstime, exploringwithang | TikTok

There's no denying that Alberta can be a pretty surreal place to live and TikTok has plenty of videos that capture what it means to be a true Albertan.

From the incredible landscape, unpredictable weathe and the sheer number of trucks around, Alberta really is unlike any other province in Canada and there's no doubt that it's a wild place to live sometimes.

And while there are a lot of reasons to love Alberta, these hilarious TikToks show some of the sights, sounds and hardships that locals face on the daily and can relate to all too well.

You'll spend a lot of time defending Alberta

@madipens

I’m actually not at all ashamed to say I love Nickelback 🤣🤣🤣 #alberta #nickelback

Alberta has a reputation in Canada and most locals will tell you they've had at least one conversation where they've defended the province from all the stereotypes out there. No, not everyone is a cowboy and not all Albertans like Nickelback.

Trucks are everywhere

@exploringwithang

Oh stampede week 🤠 #yyc #alberta #canada

It's a well-documented fact that Albertans love their trucks. Take a look in any parking lot in the province and you're guaranteed to see at least one truck. People love them so much that there are even truck limos. Yep, we're not quite sure why either.

The best views mean a 4 a.m. wake-up call

@emilyjbell_

the colour of the water 🥺 #fyp #banff #alberta #canadatravel #travelalberta #wanderlust #travel #hiketok #lakesoftiktok #hiking #outdoorslifestyle #morainelake

Albertans have all this incredible scenery on their doorstep but if you actually want to see it IRL, you need to be up and out of the house disgustingly early, so most of us never make it. Maybe you'll catch the sunrise at Lake Moraine next year.

You have to be prepared for tourists

@karen.dlna

#fyp #banff

The downside to having all that gorgeousness around you? Everyone else wants a piece of the action too. Forget about getting anywhere near some of Banff's most stunning spots (like Lake Louise, Lake Moraine or Johnston Canyon) during tourist season.

Nothing will stop our summer plans

@heyim_sarah

If they do a winter pedal pub, I’m down #pedalpubcrawl #yyccalgary #bikesandbeers #yyc #yycthingstodo

Look, winter is so, so long that even if the weather is less than ideal, summer plans will be going ahead. A bit of rain is nothing. Heavy hail is child's play. We will not be beaten by the weather.

Albertans will still complain about the heat 

@jessstokesmusic

Alberta bound…. Lol Edmonton friends where you at? Wayy to hot today 🥵 #fyp #xyzbca #yeg #alberta #albertaweather #yyc #edmonton #calgary #funny #hot #hotoutside #summer #yegsummer

Alberta doesn't do anything halfway and the weather is just a very real example of that. Summer can just be too hot here. But mention it, and you're basically guaranteed to have someone give you a Game Of Thrones-style warning that winter is in fact coming.

The snow is too much

@scottbakken

Who can relate? Where my 🇨🇦 at? #canada #yyc #alberta #calgary #mondaymotivation

Good luck if you ever have to park your car outside over the winter. The snow in Alberta truly goes from zero to 100. Before you know it, everything you love is buried under several feet of snow. Winter also lasts for months, so it's really enough to make you consider moving anywhere else in the world.

