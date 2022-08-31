7 TikToks About Life In Alberta That Only Locals Will Truly Understand
This province is a lot...
There's no denying that Alberta can be a pretty surreal place to live and TikTok has plenty of videos that capture what it means to be a true Albertan.
From the incredible landscape, unpredictable weathe and the sheer number of trucks around, Alberta really is unlike any other province in Canada and there's no doubt that it's a wild place to live sometimes.
And while there are a lot of reasons to love Alberta, these hilarious TikToks show some of the sights, sounds and hardships that locals face on the daily and can relate to all too well.
You'll spend a lot of time defending Alberta
Alberta has a reputation in Canada and most locals will tell you they've had at least one conversation where they've defended the province from all the stereotypes out there. No, not everyone is a cowboy and not all Albertans like Nickelback.
Trucks are everywhere
It's a well-documented fact that Albertans love their trucks. Take a look in any parking lot in the province and you're guaranteed to see at least one truck. People love them so much that there are even truck limos. Yep, we're not quite sure why either.
The best views mean a 4 a.m. wake-up call
Albertans have all this incredible scenery on their doorstep but if you actually want to see it IRL, you need to be up and out of the house disgustingly early, so most of us never make it. Maybe you'll catch the sunrise at Lake Moraine next year.
You have to be prepared for tourists
The downside to having all that gorgeousness around you? Everyone else wants a piece of the action too. Forget about getting anywhere near some of Banff's most stunning spots (like Lake Louise, Lake Moraine or Johnston Canyon) during tourist season.
Nothing will stop our summer plans
Look, winter is so, so long that even if the weather is less than ideal, summer plans will be going ahead. A bit of rain is nothing. Heavy hail is child's play. We will not be beaten by the weather.
Albertans will still complain about the heat
Alberta doesn't do anything halfway and the weather is just a very real example of that. Summer can just be too hot here. But mention it, and you're basically guaranteed to have someone give you a Game Of Thrones-style warning that winter is in fact coming.
The snow is too much
Good luck if you ever have to park your car outside over the winter. The snow in Alberta truly goes from zero to 100. Before you know it, everything you love is buried under several feet of snow. Winter also lasts for months, so it's really enough to make you consider moving anywhere else in the world.