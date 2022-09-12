7 Of Alberta's Most Scenic Spots According To Locals & They Aren't Just Banff
There's way more to see in the province!
Contrary to belief, Alberta has more to offer than Banff National Park and locals have taken to Reddit to share some of the most stunning spots in the province.
In a post, a Redditor asked Albertans to share the most scenic parts of the province that aren't Banff and Canmore and locals really came through with their must-sees.
We all know Lake Louise is gorgeous, but Alberta also has desert-like badlands with Hoodoos and canyons and huge National Parks with incredible views of the Northern Lights.
So if you're looking to travel through Alberta, these are the most scenic spots according to locals.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Locals said that Waterton Lakes National Park has some of Alberta's most beautiful spots and as a bonus, it's usually way less busy than Banff. From the red rock canyon to Cameron Lake, there are also a ton of gorgeous places to explore.
Drumheller
Someone might have described Drumheller as a "dinosaur-themed clown town" but don't let that put you off. With desert-like canyons, huge stone hoodoos and cacti, it's like being in the wild west without leaving the province.
Wood Buffalo National Park
As Canada's largest National Park and the world's largest Dark Sky Preserve, Wood Buffalo National Park has some incredible things to see any time of day.
One Reddit user said the sand dunes and the lakes "are truly mind-blowing" and it's hard to believe you're in Alberta.
Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park
Alberta's Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park also came highly recommended by Redditors. Between its beautiful landscape, rich history and stunning petroglyphs carvings, it's a must see.
Cypress Hills Provincial Park
Just on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border lies Cypress Hills and locals have described the park as a "wonder." The Dark Sky Preserve makes for stunning views of the Aurora Borealis and Spruce Coulee Reservoir is well worth a visit.
Frank Slide
If there's one place packed with history, it's Frank Slide, locals said. The spot is the site of a small mining town that was partially destroyed by a huge rockslide in the early 1900s. You can see the huge rocks that tumbled from Turtle Mountain hundreds of years ago.
Kananaskis Country
Kananaskis Country is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the province. With huge mountains, sparkling blue lakes and a ton of wildlife, it's not hard to see why Kananaskis is a favourite with locals.