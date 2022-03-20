7 Spots In Alberta That Locals Really Don't Want You To Discover
There's more to Alberta than just Banff!
Alberta is renowned for the Rocky Mountains, beautiful blue lakes and waterfalls but that's not all the province has to offer. There are also some less common places to visit that you should absolutely be adding to your bucket list.
From desert landscapes in the Badlands to the salt plains in Northern Alberta, there's so much more to see than Lake Louise. Here are some of the hidden gems across Alberta you should be visiting.
Red Rock Canyon
Why You Should Go: Set in Waterton National Park, Red Rock Canyon is a stunning day trip. On this easy hike, you can see Argillite, an iron-rich red rock up close and paddle in the creek.
Drumheller
Why You Should Go: The Badlands and specifically Drumheller is a must-see. The town is known for its impressive dinosaur history and museum. You can also visit the Drumheller Hoodoos and Horseshoe Canyon for a taste of the wild west.
Bragg Creek
Why You Should Go: Bragg Creek is the perfect place to get out in nature without heading to Banff. There are loads of hiking trails in the foothills to tackle and at night, it's a great place to stargaze without light pollution.
Salt Plains At Wood Buffalo National Park
Why You Should Go: Stretching from northern Alberta right into the southern region of the Northwest Territories, Wood Buffalo National Park is home to the impressive salt plains. On dry days, the ground cracks with a layer of solid sea salt over the surface. You can also spot wood bison.
Donut Mill, Red Deer
Why You Should Go: The iconic Donut Mill is the ultimate pitstop between Calgary and Edmonton. There is a load of different donut flavours to try so it would be rude to not pick up a dozen on your next road trip.
Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park
Why You Should Go: The provincial park is home to First Nations petroglyphs and paintings that date back thousands of years so it's the perfect place to take in all the history On warm days, you can cool off in the Milk River.
Cave and Basin
Why You Should Go: The discovery of Banff's Cave and Basin is thought to have sparked the creation of the entire national park. While you aren't able to swim in the thermal springs, you can explore the beautiful caves.