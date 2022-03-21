You Can Now Take Paranormal Tours At Fort Edmonton Park & It Looks So Creepy
Ghost stories aren't just for Halloween. 👻
If you're not afraid of the dark, or even if you're just curious about all things supernatural, Fort Edmonton Park is giving visitors the ultimate tour of some of its most haunted buildings from March 20 - April 27, 2022.
In three-hour guided tours, Fort Edmonton guides will take you deep into Edmonton's River Valley. The tour will take you to three of the park's most haunted locations — Mellon Farm House, Egge’s Stopping House and the Firkins House — to explore and hear how paranormal investigations take place, and the stories behind some of the park's spookiest happenings.
"Come with an open mind—and prepare for the unexpected," Fort Edmonton Park says.
Tours will feature paranormal equipment, such as electromagnetic field readers, motion detectors, infrared night vision cameras to help capture any supernatural events.
Lacey Huculak, manager of experience development at the park, told the Edmonton Journal: “That’s the experience that we’re trying to create. We’re letting our very unique location speak for itself, literally sometimes. The Firkins House, for example, has always been the haunted building that people associate with us."
While paranormal activities can't be guaranteed and scare gimmicks aren't used on the tour, exploring some of Fort Edmonton's spookiest buildings after dark will be likely enough to give you goosebumps.
Two tours will be held on Wednesdays and Sundays — one at 7.30 p.m. and the next at 8 p.m.
Paranormal Tours
Price: $65 per person
When: March 20 - April 27, 2022.
Address: 7000 143 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This intimate tour will take you through some of Fort Edmonton's spookiest buildings and you might even get up-close and personal with a ghost.