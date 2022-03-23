Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
edmonton

People In Edmonton Say Their Drinking Water Smells Or Tastes Like 'A Wave Pool' & Here's Why

It's not just you!

Calgary Staff Writer
The North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton. Right: A person getting tap water.

The North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton. Right: A person getting tap water.

Fallsview | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

People in Edmonton are complaining that their drinking water smells and tastes "extra-chlorine-y" at the moment and there's actually a pretty good explanation why.

Users on Twitter said it smells "like the wave pool" at the West Edmonton Mall but, according to experts, it's caused by the time of year.

"Is the water in Edmonton extra chlorine-y or is it just me? My shower smells like a public pool," one user said.

Another added: "I'm not too bothered by Edmonton's chlorine-heavy water, but the dog — who will eat rotting things off the ground — is none too keen."

Another posted: "Hey, why does all the water in Edmonton currently smell and taste like chlorine? I hate it here."

However, there's actually a scientific reason as to why people's water smells like a public pool right now.

As snow in the city melts and runs into the North Saskatchewan River, it brings a lot of decomposing vegetation, sediment and other organic materials into the river with it, EPCOR, Edmonton's water company explained.

The spring runoff, as it's known, changes the quality of water in the river and water can end up with a "musty or earthy smell".

"EPCOR prepares for spring runoff in advance by adjusting our treatment process to neutralize odours; however, you may still notice a temporary change in the smell or taste of the drinking water," it explained.

EPCOR added that the water is completely safe to drink during the spring runoff.

If you are having an issue with your water smelling, the company recommends running your cold water tap for at least three minutes in the morning or adding lemon to your water to neutralize the smell.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...