Wordle Scores In Calgary & Edmonton Were Ranked Better Than These 4 Canadian Cities
The Alberta rivalry continues.
If you’re keeping score in the long-term rivalry between Edmonton and Calgary, another point has gone to Edmonton — this time it's for Wordle scores.
Edmonton was the top ranked city in Alberta for its Wordle scores and it has the fifth-best scores in Canada with an average score of 3.92.
However, Calgary isn’t far behind its Albertan neighbour, scoring an average of 4.02 and placing sixth in Canada at the word-based game.
Within Canada, Toronto took the top spot with a score of 3.81, followed by Vancouver at 3.84 and Ottawa at 3.87.
Wordle is the online game that has taken social media by storm in the last few months. So much so that the New York Times actually bought the game from its creator for a price “in the low seven figures”.
The premise is pretty simple. Players have six guesses to find a five-letter word. Tiles will change colour depending on whether your guesses or letters used are right.
Data from Twitter was analyzed to determine just who the smartest cookies in the world are when it comes to Wordle.
Canada ranked as 17th best in the world for their Wordle scores, with an average score of 3.90.
However, the top-performing country was Sweden with a score of 3.72.