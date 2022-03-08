Toronto's Wordle Scores Are In The Top 25 In The World & Are The Highest In Canada
What do you think the 6ix's five letter word would be?
Is anyone else here completely obsessed with the five-letter guessing game, Wordle?
Well, it turns out a lot of people across the world just can't get enough of the head-scratching daily word game, and one company has tallied up which cities and countries come out on top.
A recent study put out by WordTips broke down its rankings by looking at Twitter data from around the world to determine which places had the best Wordle scores, and Toronto is the best in Canada with an average of 3.81 guesses.
The next Ontario city to crack the top ten list for Canadian cities is Ottawa in third place, with an average of 3.87 guesses. Outside of Ontario, Vancouver snagged second place with 3.84, and Montreal and Edmonton finished up the top five list in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Worldwide the 6ix tied for 25th of the highest-ranked cities, sharing the spot with New York City. It beat out cities like London which ranked 28th, Barcelona in 41st, and Dubai in 55th.
Canberra in Australia reigns supreme in first place with users figuring out the puzzle in 3.58 guesses.
So, how does Canada as a country stack up worldwide?
Compared to the rest of the world, Canada comes out in 17th overall, as Wordle users across the Great White North tend to guess the right answer in 3.90 tries. It even beat out the U.S., which came out right behind at 18 with an average of 3.92.
Since Wordle has taken up the wordle by storm (yes, groan), there have been many other spinoffs coming out to take their shot to see if they can compete.
There's Heardle, which is pretty much like "name that tune" in trivia night, and Squirdle, where Pokemon fans can be the very best like no one ever was and really put their knowledge to the ultimate test.
So, did anyone else get the Wordle of the day yet?