Ottawa Was Just Named One Of The Most Innovative Cities In The World & Here's Why
Canada's capital ranked in the top 20!
Ottawa was just named the 14th most innovative city in the world.
A new study by Paymentsense determined the top 20 cities globally by looking at multiple factors, including the number of business startups, number of patent applications registered, university rankings, and the number of Kickstarters.
The capital of Canada is praised for the number of people wanting to become entrepreneurs, with 34,880 searches a month for how to start a business.
It also has tons of patent applications and so many major companies have opened in the city like Amazon, Apple and Ford.
Overall, Ottawa received an innovation score of 61 out of 100, beating London, Brussels, and Singapore.
Paris, Washington D.C., and Canberra took the top three spots out of the 50 capital cities across the globe.