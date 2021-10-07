Trending Tags

Ottawa Was Named One Of The Fittest Cities In The World But Toronto Didn't Make The List

Torontonians might want to grab their running shoes.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Ottawa was just named one of the fittest cities in the world and unlike most global best-of lists, this time the 6ix didn't make the cut.

A new study by Reebok has determined the top 20 fittest cities in the world by basing their research on multiple main factors including obesity rates, cost of monthly gym memberships, the number of people walking and cycling to work, the percentage of green space and people that go to the gym and more.

Only three Canadian spots managed to be ranked with the first being Vancouver at 13th followed by Ottawa at 16th and Montreal at 18th.

Ottawa is praised for having relatively low gym membership rates, with 10% of the population cycling or walking to work.

When it comes to all of Canada, the country ranks 7th in the world for the largest population of gym-goers at 16.67%

Norway, Sweden and the United States all beat out Canada by sitting at over 20% of their population going to the gym.

