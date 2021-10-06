Trending Tags

These 3 Canadian Cities Are In The Top 20 Globally For The Most Stressful Night's Sleep

Sweet dreams are not being had.

Milkos | Dreamstime

Catching a good night's sleep can be difficult, and Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal have all landed themselves a spot on a list of the top 20 most stressed-out sleepers worldwide.

The study done by Mornings.co.uk tracked sleep-related tweets from 120 cities in June 2021 and ranked them by their level of stress.

"Kept awake by discomfort, traffic noise, or a troubled mind, you want to scream about it to somebody," read the report. "But your partner and neighbours wouldn't like that. So you pick up your phone. Maybe you'll scroll the news and Instagram for a while. But first, you need to tweet out your frustration."

Vancouver came in at the 15th spot on the list of most stressed sleepers in the world, followed by Toronto in 18th place, and Montreal in 20th place.

A few other Canadian cities cracked the top 100 list with Ottawa coming in at the 22nd spot. Over to the west, Edmonton landed in the 46th position with Winnipeg ranking at 88 on the list of cities with the most stressed-out sleepers.

And in case you're wondering, the city that took home the top spot for having the most stressful night's sleep is Rochester, New York.

